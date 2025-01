Im Post dazu schreibt er:

This year, we’re focused on two main things that have always been at the heart of Instagram: creativity and connection. For creativity, we want to make sure our creative tools are best in class, embrace new technologies, and do more to reward original content. And to help people connect with friends over the things they discover on Instagram, we’re going to double down on messaging, make consuming content more interactive and social, and explore new ways to connect with friends […].