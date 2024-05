Es ist nicht die erste Offensive Instagrams, um die Inhalte kleinerer Creator und insbesondere Original-Content in den Fokus zu rücken. Schon 2022 erklärte Mosseri:

[…] I know a lot of you are sceptical of ranking. But it really does help us make sure that Instagram is more valuable to each and every person who uses the platform. This one is specifically focused, though, on the idea of originality. If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content.