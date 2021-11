#ComplexCon drops are now in AR. Shop exclusive items from home with this Gift Shop Lens, just…



📱 Open your Snapchat

🤳 Scan the Snap code

✅ Choose your apparel or accessory

👕 Try-on virtually

🔥 Cop the drop



Try it athttps://t.co/89yDJkPk4P pic.twitter.com/CMztpyfUMG