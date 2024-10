Erste Unternehmen haben die Funktion im Test genutzt, um Benefits und Wellbeing-Angebote intern und extern zu vergleichen (bei HR Teams) oder um Produkt-Roadmaps mit Best Practices zu vergleichen (bei Startups). Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas erklärt:

Searching the web in the context of what’s relevant to a particular business has never been possible before. Web and internal search have had to rely on infrastructure and products that were separate. Being able to carry out all your research — across both internal and external sources of data — in one consolidated knowledge platform will unlock tremendous productivity gains for every enterprise. Perplexity is excited to be pioneering this for existing customers including NVIDIA, Databricks, Dell, Bridgewater, Latham & Watkins, Fortune, and Lambda.