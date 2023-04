Die Entwicklungen sollen laut Mark Zuckerberg zum einen auch auf den für Meta so wichtigen Messaging-Bereich rund um den Messenger und WhatsApp einzahlen. Zum anderen können sie laut dem CEO aber auch die Metaverse-Weiterentwicklung vorantreiben:

[F]or our products, we’re always focused on connection and expression, and I expect that our AI work will reflect that. I think there’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful. We’re exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences as well. I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses. For example, I expect that a lot of interest in AI agents for business messaging and customer support will come once we nail that experience. Over time, this will extend to our work on the metaverse too, where people will much more easily be able to create avatars, objects, worlds, and code to tie all them together.