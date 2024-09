Zum anderen hat OpenAI angekündigt, den im Frühjahr 2024 verabschiedeten AI Act der EU insofern zu unterstützen, als drei Kernpunkte des AI Pacts unterzeichnet werden. Im Blog Post Update heißt es:

1. Adopt an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the organization and work towards future compliance with the AI Act;

2. carry out to the extent feasible a mapping of AI systems provided or deployed in areas that would be considered high-risk under the AI Act;

3. promote awareness and AI literacy of their staff and other persons dealing with AI systems on their behalf, taking into account their technical knowledge, experience, education and training and the context the AI systems are to be used in, and considering the persons or groups of persons affected by the use of the AI systems.



We believe the AI Pact’s core focus on AI literacy, adoption, and governance targets the right priorities to ensure the gains of AI are broadly distributed. Furthermore, they are aligned with our mission to provide safe, cutting-edge technologies that benefit everyone.