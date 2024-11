Im Broadcast Channel des Instagram Creators Accounts wurden die Neuerungen ebenso wie über den offiziellen Meta Blog angekündigt.

DMs just got a lot more fun…

Nicknames: Add nicknames for you and your friends in your DMs. Whether you want to bond over inside jokes or simplify your besties’ usernames so they’re easier to recognize, you can now customize nicknames for 1:1 and group chats in your DMs! FYI you can change these at any time, and nicknames are specific to each chat!

Stickers: We’re launching 17 new sticker packs (over 300 new stickers) to DMs– so whether you want to make your friends laugh, or you can’t find the right words to capture your vibe, you can send a sticker that helps you express yourself.