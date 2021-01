Ganze 70.000 Twitter Accounts wurden in den vergangenen Tagen gelöscht, weil sie eine Verbindung zu der Verschwörungsgruppe QAnon aufwiesen. Das verkündete der Kurznachrichtendienst via Blogpost. In diesem schreibt Twitter:

Following the horrific events in Washington, DC, last week, here are some of the steps we’ve taken to protect the conversation on our service […] . Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.