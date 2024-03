Die Deep Search soll vor allem bei komplexen, auch ambigen Suchanfragen Abhilfe schaffen und einen tieferen Einblick in das Verständnis von Themen vermitteln. So liefert Microsoft ein Beispiel:

For example, let’s say I’m researching loyalty programs in different countries and search for ‘how do points systems work in Japan‘. Deep Search might generate a more comprehensive description like this:

Provide an explanation of how various loyalty card programs work in Japan, including the benefits, requirements, and limitations of each. Include examples of popular loyalty cards from different categories, such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and restaurants. Show a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of using loyalty cards versus other payment methods in Japan, including current rewards and benefits. Highlight the most popular services and participating merchants.

This expanded description captures my intent and expectations more accurately and clearly than a few keywords. It also helps Bing understand what kind of information I am looking for.