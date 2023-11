Roblox‘ CEO David Baszucki sieht in der Plattform viel Potenzial, auch außerhalb der Gaming-Optionen:

We believe what we’ve seen in games and play will increasingly move forward in brands, music, and, ultimately, custom IP on our platform. There’s enormous scalability in building a user-generated space where, ultimately, a brand like Lego would build a Lego experience on top of Roblox and increasingly be able to present that as their unique experience. This is the direction we’re going.