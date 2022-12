Wir haben bei OnlineMarketing.de die KI auch einmal geprüft und kurzerhand aufgefordert: „Tell me what a newsletter should offer!“ Daraufhin erhielten wir diesen Text (der ein paar basale, aber trotzdem relevante Tipps bereithält):

A newsletter is a regularly distributed publication that is typically sent by email to a list of subscribers. Newsletters can be a great way for businesses and organizations to share news and updates with their audience, as well as to offer valuable information and insights. Some of the key things that a newsletter should offer include: Relevant and interesting content: A newsletter should contain content that is relevant and interesting to the audience. This could include news and updates about the business or organization, as well as articles and other pieces of content that provide value to the reader.

A clear and concise format: A newsletter should be easy to read and navigate, with a clear and concise format that makes it easy for the reader to find the information they are looking for.

An engaging design: A newsletter should have an engaging design that catches the reader’s attention and makes them want to read more. This could include eye-catching images, bold headings, and other design elements that make the newsletter visually appealing.

Options for subscribing and unsubscribing: A newsletter should provide clear instructions for how readers can subscribe or unsubscribe from the mailing list, as well as information about how their personal data will be used and protected.

Links to social media and other online platforms: A newsletter should include links to the business or organization’s social media accounts and other online platforms, so that readers can easily connect with them and stay up-to-date with their latest news and updates.