Colleen Aubrey, Senior Vice President für Amazon Ads Products and Technology, erklärt auf dem offiziellen Blog, warum die Vereinfachung des Erstellungsprozesses von Creatives für Advertiser so relevant für den Konzern ist:

Producing engaging and differentiated creatives can increase cost and often requires introducing additional expertise into the advertising process. At Amazon Ads, we are always thinking about ways we can reduce friction for our advertisers, provide them with tools that deliver more impact while minimizing effort, and ultimately, deliver a better advertising experience for our customers.