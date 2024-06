📢 We’re testing videos in stories with Partners, rolling out this week!



📽️ Take or upload videos up to 60 seconds

🎯 Post sub-only content or share to all followers

⏰ Adjust when individual stories expire (1, 12, 24, 48 hours)



Coming soon to all eligible streamers!



🔗… pic.twitter.com/hh2xos4Z1q