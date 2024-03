Dieser Reels-Boost-Hinweis dient dazu, Metas Werbeumsätze mithilfe des beliebten Reels Features weiter anzukurbeln. Im Earnings Call zu den Quartalszahlen für das vierte Quartal 2023 erklärte Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

[…] Reels and our discovery engine remain a major priority and driver of engagement, and messaging continues to be our focus for building the next revenue pillar of our business before our longer term work reaches scale. But since I went a bit longer on the other areas today, I’m just going to mention a few highlights here. Reels continues to do very well across both Instagram and Facebook. People reshare Reels 3.5 billion times every day. Reels is now contributing to our net revenue across our apps […].