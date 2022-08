Er erklärt etwa, dass User mit Klick auf das Instagram-Logo in der App entweder den Following oder den Favorites Feed auswählen können. Zum Favorites Feed erläutert er:

A Feed of Posts, or Photos and Videos from Accounts that you’ve decided to favorite. When you decided to favorite someone they‘re not notfied, if you unfavorite them, again they’re not notified. Now their posts will show up at the top of regular feed, whenever we can. But you can also got to a dedicated feed just of photos and videos of them.

Auch ungewollten Content kannst du pausieren oder blockieren. Dazu erklärt Mosseri:

So if you’re seeing recommendations in feed that you’re not interested in, you can tap on the three dots in the top right of that post and we we’ll do our best to not show your similar content in the future. And you can also tap snooze and see no recommendations for up to a month in case you just want a bit of a breather.