We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,

erklärt Luca Maestri, Apples CFO. Auch CEO Tim Cook zeigte sich zufrieden und betonte im Rahmen der Bekanntgabe der Zahlen, dass die Apple-Produkte Menschen in einer schweren Zeit helfen, in Kontakt zu bleiben. Außerdem erklärte er:

Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.