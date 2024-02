🔥 Boximator: TikTok enters the AI game! 🔥



Image-to-video by drawing constraints, motion paths and a prompt.



This the most impressive thing I've seen in months. We are facing a paradigm shift, and those who fail to see it will be swept away by the tsunami.



LINK + INFO 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/w9X0nCVBvb