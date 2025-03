Im Earnings Call zum vierten Quartal 2024 erklärte Mark Zuckerberg bereits, welche Pläne er für 2025 hat und wie Llama darauf einwirken könnte:

[…] I think this will very well be the year when Llama and open source become the most advanced and widely used AI models as well. Llama 4 is making great progress in training. Llama 4 mini is done 1 with pre-training and our reasoning models and larger model are looking good too. Our goal with Llama 3 was to make open source competitive with closed models, and our goal for Llama 4 is to lead. Llama 4 will be natively multimodal — it’s an omni-model — and it will have agentic capabilities, so it’s going to be novel and it’s going to unlock a lot of new use cases. I’m looking forward to sharing more of our plan for the year on that over the next couple of months […].