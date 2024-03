We’re starting to roll out API support for Gemini 1.5 Pro for developers. We’re excited to see what you build with the 1M token context window!

We’ll be onboarding people to the API slowly at first, and then we’ll ramp it up. In the meantime, developers can try out Gemini 1.5… https://t.co/bvyISON05E

— Jeff Dean (@🏡) (@JeffDean) March 21, 2024