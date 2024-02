Here’s a fun demo of long-context understanding. First, we asked the model to find 3 amusing moments in the 402-page pdf transcription of the iconic Apollo 11 mission. Then we uploaded a simple drawing of a boot and it identified the moment we had in mind: Neil’s one small step! pic.twitter.com/mx8id3cqSi

— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) February 15, 2024