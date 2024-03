Das im TikTok Ads Manager eingebaute SKAdNetwork kategorisiert Datenschutzschwellen in vier verschiedene Level. TikTok erklärt:

Each level corresponds to varying degrees of granularity to be reported back to TikTok. This tiered approach empowers Apple to enhance its API with crucial new features. As a result, mobile marketers and networks gain more information and reporting capabilities, leading to more meaningful campaign optimization through actionable insights.