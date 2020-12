LinkedIn verkündete, dass ab sofort Ads in den Stories getestet werden. Das Format wurde erst im vergangenen September ausgerollt und ist momentan nur in der App verfügbar. LinkedIn selbst erklärt:

Today, we’re excited to announce that we are testing Stories Ads with a limited number of advertisers in a closed beta with all members globally. Stories Ads can help brands grow their reach with our community of more than 722M members with video and image ads. Already, we have had more than 600 advertisers activate campaigns with positive performance in clicks, views and cost metrics.