Xavier Flamand, Amazons VP of Seller Services in Europa, kommentiert die Neuerung:

We are always looking at ways to support our selling partners to grow their business and Export Central is a game-changer for Amazon sellers looking to expand their businesses across borders, especially in countries where Amazon does not operate a store. Sellers can now seamlessly list and ship their products across Europe with ease. Our programme eliminates many of the traditional barriers to international expansion, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best – creating and selling amazing products.