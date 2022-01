Als Optionen stehen den Usern in der Testphase also nun drei Feed-Sortierungen zur Verfügung:

In the future, we’re looking to have three different feeds in home. The first, we’ll call Home – which is the Instagram experience you know today. Where we rank content based on how interested we think you are in each and every post to try to make the most of your time. Most people don’t get through most of their feeds. The second feed, we hope, will be called Favorites. It’s a subset. It’s a list of accounts that you want to make sure you don’t miss things from. […] The third we’re recalling Following – and it’ll be a chronological list of posts just from accounts you follow, because Home is going to have more and more recommendations over time. We think it’s important that you can get to a chronological feed, if you’re interested, quickly and see the latest that has been postet by the accounts that you follow,