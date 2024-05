Thanks for previously contributing a TV, movie, or other audience review to Google Search.

We’re letting you know about a change that will make it easy to see and manage written audience reviews you’ve posted on Search, and will make your reviews more helpful to others.

Starting today, you can see all of your written reviews in a new profile, and more easily manage or delete them. Right now, this space is visible only to you. Starting June 24, other Google users will be able to see your profile and reviews by tapping your name or picture on any of your reviews. You can always access your profile and reviews at profile.google.com when signed in.

Personal details from your Google Account (like your birthday) will not be displayed publicly. If you prefer not to have a profile at all, learn how to delete it.

Thanks again for making Search better with your reviews!

Best wishes, The Google Search team